Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIL. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.87.

SAIL stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 1.84. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

