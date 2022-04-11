Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) PT Lowered to $4.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

