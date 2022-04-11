Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $25.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RUBY. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,566 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

