Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

OTC RUBLF opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Rubellite Energy has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

