RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

NYSE RPM opened at $85.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. RPM International has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

