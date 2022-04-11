RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $85.59 on Monday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

