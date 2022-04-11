RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 6,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,497,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RES shares. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get RPC alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775. 65.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in RPC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 925,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 2,846.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 321,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RPC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 198,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.