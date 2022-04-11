Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($57.14) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($64.18) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($52.75) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.42 ($66.39).

Shares of VNA opened at €41.15 ($45.22) on Friday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €42.13 ($46.30) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($66.99). The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

