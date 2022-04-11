Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.83.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,352 shares of company stock worth $4,099,042 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.