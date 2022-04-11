Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 587.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMF. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 153.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

OneMain stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.46. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.78.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 38.58%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.