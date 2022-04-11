Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 625 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 66.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,548,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 96.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,958,000 after purchasing an additional 437,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4,905.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,236,000 after purchasing an additional 431,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,168.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $199,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

CROX opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.21. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.