Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $1.07 Million in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,990 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Washington Federal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,381,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $134,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,812 shares of company stock worth $1,337,159. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WAFD opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

