Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 261,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 406,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 392,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 192,407 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $679.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.14). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

