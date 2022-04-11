Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $685,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

