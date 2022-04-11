Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,542 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $123.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.64. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $124.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

In other news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 19,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $2,387,016.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

