Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 1,961 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Masimo by 4.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Masimo by 16.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 111.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after acquiring an additional 192,323 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Masimo by 3.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $144.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.00. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $133.94 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.