RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $1.87

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.79. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 51,698 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on RLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.17.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $234,269,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,057,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,624,000 after buying an additional 1,711,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,976,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,910,000 after acquiring an additional 465,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 91.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,159,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

