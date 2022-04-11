Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $166.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 878.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 232,298 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 75,738 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 30,345 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

