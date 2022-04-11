RFG Advisory LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $64.15.

