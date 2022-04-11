RFG Advisory LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $84.06 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average is $97.60. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

