RFG Advisory LLC Sells 297 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of VSGX opened at $56.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $65.88.

