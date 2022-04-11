RFG Advisory LLC Sells 147 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG opened at $245.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $246.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

