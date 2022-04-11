RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

Shares of USB stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

