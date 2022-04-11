RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE opened at $418.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $437.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.13.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.06.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.