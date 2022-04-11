RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $600.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $359.60 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

