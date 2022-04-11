RFG Advisory LLC Has $817,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,418,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.06 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.99 and a 52 week high of $86.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.