RFG Advisory LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,385,000 after buying an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,455,000 after buying an additional 213,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SWK opened at $140.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.94.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.
About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
