RFG Advisory LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after purchasing an additional 422,279 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,113,000 after purchasing an additional 285,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,192,000 after purchasing an additional 230,437 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 201,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $146.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.04 and a 200-day moving average of $178.66. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $133.07 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

