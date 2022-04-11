RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $413.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.32 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $394.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

