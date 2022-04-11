RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $73.26 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

