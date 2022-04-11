RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

MUA opened at $12.45 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.