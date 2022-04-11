Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

REXR stock opened at $77.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.08, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

