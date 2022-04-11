Reviewing Landsea Homes (LSEA) and Its Competitors

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Landsea Homes to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Landsea Homes and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Landsea Homes Competitors 387 1513 1374 89 2.35

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.57%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 26.11%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 6.99 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.19

Landsea Homes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 10.92% 5.72% Landsea Homes Competitors 11.33% 150.74% 11.94%

Volatility and Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ peers have a beta of 2.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Landsea Homes peers beat Landsea Homes on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. Landsea Homes Corporation is a subsidiary of Landsea Holdings Corporation.

