Reviewing Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions -2.78% -17.15% -5.36%

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Research Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.32 billion 1.37 -$1.20 billion N/A N/A Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.78 -$280,000.00 ($0.03) -69.33

Research Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Just Eat Takeaway.com and Research Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Research Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 148.80%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com (Get Rating)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Research Solutions (Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

