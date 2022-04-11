Reviewing Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) & Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bandwidth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Elastic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bandwidth and Elastic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 2 10 0 2.83 Elastic 0 3 11 0 2.79

Bandwidth currently has a consensus price target of $71.27, suggesting a potential upside of 121.07%. Elastic has a consensus price target of $150.57, suggesting a potential upside of 71.10%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Elastic.

Volatility and Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elastic has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bandwidth and Elastic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $490.91 million 1.66 -$27.36 million ($1.10) -29.31 Elastic $608.49 million 13.52 -$129.43 million ($1.98) -44.44

Bandwidth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elastic. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -5.57% 2.80% 1.12% Elastic -22.67% -34.20% -10.90%

Summary

Bandwidth beats Elastic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company's Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; Elastic Agent that includes integrated host protection and central management services; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, workplace search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. Elastic N.V. has a strategic partnership with Confluent, Inc. to enhance existing product integrations and jointly develop new capabilities that helps users to combine the benefits of the Elastic Stack and Kafka. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

