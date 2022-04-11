Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,038,772 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $71.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 80.30%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

