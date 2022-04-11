Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Baozun (BZUN)

Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2022 – Baozun was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

3/31/2022 – Baozun is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Baozun was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Baozun was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.30 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Baozun had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $14.50 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

BZUN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. 3,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,599. The company has a market cap of $581.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Baozun by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Baozun by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

