Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ally Financial Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $168,454,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 852.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,563.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,701 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

