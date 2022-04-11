Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NeoGenomics (NEO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) recently:

3/31/2022 – NeoGenomics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $42.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – NeoGenomics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

3/29/2022 – NeoGenomics was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

3/29/2022 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $26.00 to $16.00.

3/4/2022 – NeoGenomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

2/28/2022 – NeoGenomics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2022 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $30.00.

Shares of NEO opened at $13.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

