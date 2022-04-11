Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Landstar System (LSTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR):

4/7/2022 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00.

4/5/2022 – Landstar System was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2022 – Landstar System is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Landstar System was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Landstar System was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $143.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.27.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Landstar System by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

