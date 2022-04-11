Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Falcon Minerals Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $7.50 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $648.37 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 71.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

