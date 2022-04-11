Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vapotherm, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vapotherm in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.63). Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $7.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $187.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -1.07. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

