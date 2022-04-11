Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $129.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.37. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

