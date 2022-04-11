Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harbour Energy plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Harbour Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HBRIY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.48) to GBX 670 ($8.79) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $6.08 on Monday. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

