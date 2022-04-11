Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Raised by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 259,085 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.77. 1,119,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,916. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

