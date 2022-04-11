Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.26. Repay reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPAY. BTIG Research cut their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Repay by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Repay by 5.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Repay by 4.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Repay by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

RPAY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. Repay has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

