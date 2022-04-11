Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RNSHF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renishaw from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($57.70) to GBX 4,600 ($60.33) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,122.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.57. Renishaw has a one year low of $57.73 and a one year high of $70.79.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

