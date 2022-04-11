Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Bonnie L. Bassler Sells 1,240 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $899,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

REGN stock traded down $16.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $722.37. The company had a trading volume of 708,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,123. The business has a 50-day moving average of $649.81 and a 200-day moving average of $627.41. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $469.80 and a one year high of $747.42. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

