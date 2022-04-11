Reed’s (REED) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Reed’s to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Reed's alerts:

30.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Reed’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -33.07% -187.58% -67.39% Reed’s Competitors 3.91% 0.12% 2.03%

Volatility and Risk

Reed’s has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ competitors have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $49.60 million -$16.40 million -1.60 Reed’s Competitors $5.72 billion $412.51 million -98.05

Reed’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Reed’s and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reed’s Competitors 215 759 1019 36 2.43

Reed’s presently has a consensus price target of $1.05, suggesting a potential upside of 285.75%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 36.88%. Given Reed’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Reed’s is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Reed’s competitors beat Reed’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.