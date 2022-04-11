Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) will post sales of $96.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.20 million to $111.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full-year sales of $567.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $571.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $889.45 million, with estimates ranging from $881.10 million to $897.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Redbox Entertainment.
RDBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redbox Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 12.80.
RDBX traded down 0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,647. Redbox Entertainment has a twelve month low of 1.61 and a twelve month high of 27.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.28.
Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.