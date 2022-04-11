Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) will post sales of $96.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.20 million to $111.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full-year sales of $567.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $571.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $889.45 million, with estimates ranging from $881.10 million to $897.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Redbox Entertainment.

Get Redbox Entertainment alerts:

RDBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redbox Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 12.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDBX traded down 0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,647. Redbox Entertainment has a twelve month low of 1.61 and a twelve month high of 27.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.28.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.